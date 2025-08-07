Shake Shack opening 6 new locations in the Greater Toronto Area. Here’s where they are.

People wait to order food at the newly opened Shake Shack restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, June 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

American burger chain Shake Shack is beefing up its Canadian presence with six new locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

The company announced it was “doubling down” on its northern expansion in a news release issued Wednesday following what it called the “momentum” of its first three Canadian locations.

“The energy we’ve seen from Canadian guests since day one has been incredible,” Shake Shack Canada business director Billy Richmond said in a statement. ”This next chapter is about more than opening doors—it’s about showing up for the communities we serve. Our intention is to deliver high-quality dining experiences that stand the test of time, and this GTA expansion sets the stage for Shake Shack’s long-term success in Canada.”

Canadians got their first taste of Shake Shack’s famous smash burgers and crinkle-cut fries north of the border when they opened their flagship outpost at Yonge and Dundas in June 2024.

Since then, they’ve opened operations at Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The company says the six new locations will create over 400 new jobs and feature artwork and designs from local creators.

Here’s where and when the new Shake Shack locations will open:

Kitchen Hub Castlefield (1121 Castlefield Ave, York) – Open now

Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr, Mississauga) - Opening August 19, 2025

Yonge & Eglinton (40 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto) - Opening Fall 2025

Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr, Vaughan) - Opening Fall 2025

King West (556 King St W, Toronto) - Opening Mid 2026

Yonge & Bloor (765 Yonge St, Toronto) - Opening Mid 2026