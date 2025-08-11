Travel doc info included in WestJet cyberattack, but not credit and debit cards

WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — WestJet says some personal data including information about travel documents such as passports was stolen in a cyberattack earlier this year, but credit and debit card numbers as well as user passwords were not compromised.

In a note to customers, WestJet says the personal information taken varies from person to person but may include name, date of birth, e‑mail address, mailing address, phone number, gender and recent travel booking history, including travel booking numbers.

It says the stolen data may also include information about the travel documents used by passengers when travelling with WestJet, such as passports or other government-issued identification documents, and other information.

WestJet warned the stolen information could be used for identity theft or fraud and says it’s offering affected customers identity theft and monitoring free of charge for 24 months.

The airline says it identified suspicious activity on its systems on June 13 and found criminals temporarily accessed some of its systems.

The office of Canada’s privacy commissioner has opened an investigation into the incident.

The Canadian Press