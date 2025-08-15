U.S. oil and gas rig count holds steady this week, Baker Hughes says

U.S. energy firms this week held the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating steady, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, remained at 539 in the week to Aug. 15.

Baker Hughes said oil rigs rose by one to 412 this week, while gas rigs fell by one to 122.

In Texas, the biggest oil and gas-producing state, the rig count fell by one to 242, the lowest since September 2021.

In Wyoming, the rig count fell by one to 13, the lowest since August 2024.

In the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, the biggest U.S. oil-producing shale formation, the rig count fell by one to 255, the lowest since September 2021.

The oil and gas rig count declined by about five per cent in 2024 and 20 per cent in 2023 as lower U.S. oil and gas prices over the past couple of years prompted energy firms to focus more on boosting shareholder returns and paying down debt rather than increasing output.

The independent exploration and production (E&P) companies tracked by U.S. financial services firm TD Cowen said they planned to cut capital expenditures by around four per cent in 2025 from levels seen in 2024.

That compares with roughly flat year-over-year spending in 2024, increases of 27 per cent in 2023, 40 per cent in 2022, and four per cent in 2021.

Even though analysts forecast U.S. spot crude prices would decline for a third year in a row in 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected crude output would rise from a record US$13.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 to around 13.4 million bpd in 2025.

On the gas side, the EIA projected a 65% increase in spot gas NG-W-HH-SNL prices in 2025 would prompt producers to boost drilling activity this year after a 14 per cent price drop in 2024 caused several energy firms to cut output for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for the fuel in 2020. NGAS/POLL

The EIA projected gas output would rise to 106.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2025, up from 103.2 bcfd in 2024 and a record 103.6 bcfd in 2023.

