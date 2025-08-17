Air Canada suspends plans to restart operations today. Officials say flights to resume Monday evening

Air Canada has suspended plans to restart operations Sunday, after flight attendants refused to comply with a federal return-to-work order.

In a statement, the airline wrote that flights would resume Monday evening, and that approximately 240 flights slated to operate Sunday had been cancelled.

Operations were initially suspended overnight Saturday after unsuccessful labour negotiations between Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gave way to a 10,000-person strike.

Among the complaints brought by the union was unpaid time worked by flight attendants during ground delays, boarding and deplaning.

Following hours of demonstrations and hundreds of cancelled flights, federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered operations to resume and for the union’s prior collective agreement to be extended until binding arbitration could determine a final outcome of the dispute.

CUPE in a Saturday afternoon statement described the move as “cav(ing) to corporate pressure,” accusing the Mark Carney government of dealing “incalculable damage to the Charter and workers’ rights.”

Following Ottawa’s announcement, Air Canada explained that it would likely take between seven and 10 days for the airline’s schedule to “stabilize.”

Then, on Sunday morning, the Air Canada Component of CUPE said it would not comply with Hajdu’s order, and would instead remain on strike.

“We invite Air Canada back to the table to negotiate a fair deal, rather than relying on the federal government to do their dirty work for them when bargaining gets a little bit tough,” it reads.

On the picket line at Toronto Pearson International Airport Sunday, component president Wesley Lesosky underscored the union’s rejection.

“I sent them back a video of it being ripped up,” he said, referring to the back-to-work order. “Air Canada needs to see that all these people are standing behind their union. Air Canada needs to understand that we need a collective agreement.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

With files from CTV News’ Jermaine Wilson