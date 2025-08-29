Chiquita to return to Panama with US$30 million investment and 5,000 jobs

PANAMA CITY — Banana giant Chiquita has agreed to restart operations in Panama after mass layoffs earlier this year, Panama’s government and the company said on Friday.

Chiquita plans to invest US$30 million to launch production again in the western province of Bocas del Toro, aiming to be operational by February 2026, according to a statement from Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, who traveled to Brasilia to meet with the company.

Chiquita fired more than 6,000 people in Panama after banana workers went on strike as part of nationwide protests over a pension reform.

Chiquita said it plans to create 3,000 jobs in the first phase of re-opening for cleanup and agricultural recovery, and add 2,000 workers for a second phase of harvesting and packaging.

