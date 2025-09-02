CIBC names former Manulife executive Marianne Harrison to board of directors

A CIBC logo is displayed the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

CIBC has named former Manulife executive Marianne Harrison to its board of directors.

She will join the board effective Sept. 8.

The bank says Harrison will bring significant experience in the financial services sector after holding a variety of senior leadership roles across her career over the last 25 years.

Harrison is a former president and chief executive at John Hancock as well as a former president and chief executive of Manulife Canada.

CIBC board chair Kate Stevenson says Harrison’s perspective and leadership will strengthen the bank’s commitment to strong governance and her strategic insight will be instrumental in advancing the bank’s client-focused strategy.

The appointment of Harrison comes as CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig prepares to retire at the end of October. The bank has announced he will be succeeded by Harry Culham.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.