S&P/TSX composite finishes more than 130 points higher, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the technology and basic materials sectors helped Canada’s main stock index finish more than 130 points higher on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 135.74 points at 28,751.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.58 points at 45,271.23. The S&P 500 index was up 32.72 points at 6,448.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 218.10 points at 21,497.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.50 cents US compared with 72.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.62 at US$63.97 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$43.30 at US$3,635.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.