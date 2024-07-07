Lilly and Novo Owner Back UK Biotech Myricx in £90 Million Round

(Bloomberg) -- British biotech spinout Myricx Pharma Ltd has raised £90 million ($115 million) from investors including the controlling shareholder of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk A/S to fund the development of its cancer drugs.

Novo Holdings, the investing arm of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, led the funding round, along with life sciences investor Abingworth LLP. US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co., a rival to Novo in the booming weight-loss space, also participated.

The investment — one of the largest early-stage sums raised by a European biotech company — comes as large drugmakers look for new ways to treat cancers.

Myricx, which was spun out of Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute, is developing a new class of cancer-killing agents called antibody drug conjugates. These have emerged in recent years as some of the most promising cancer drugs, with companies like AstraZeneca Plc viewing them as the future of cancer treatment.

ADCs are made up of three components, creating a cancer-killing payload that’s attached to an antibody. The company, whose trading name is Myricx Bio, is developing novel payloads that it believes could help solve a problem that sees ADCs stop working in some patients. That’s because the body can develop resistance and the tumor can return.

“We like the idea because it has the potential to be disruptive,” said Michael Bauer, partner at Novo Holdings’ Venture Investments, in an interview.

Preclinical data shows that Myricx’s drug achieves complete and durable tumor regression, the company said. With the new funding, it wants to take two of its programs to proof-of-concept stage, with plans to test one in patients from 2026, said Chief Executive Officer Robin Carr. He also wants to avoid being bought out early.

“What we don’t want to do is do 20% of it and then another well-funded company steps in and does the final part,” Carr said in an interview.

Other new investors in the funding round included British Patient Capital. Existing backers Sofinnova Partners SAS and Brandon Capital put in more funds.

