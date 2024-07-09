UPS Names Company Insider as CFO After Predecessor’s Sudden Exit

UPS workers deliver packages on Cyber Monday in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. An estimated 182 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, the most since 2017, according to the National Retail Federation.

(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. named a company veteran to be its new chief financial officer after the parcel giant’s former finance leader left the company last month to focus on his health.

Brian Dykes will assume the CFO job effective immediately, UPS said in a statement on Tuesday. Dykes, 46, has held a variety of finance roles during his more than 25 years at UPS, most recently as senior vice president of the company’s global finance and planning unit.

He replaces former CFO Brian Newman, whom UPS previously said would leave the company on June 1 to focus on his personal health.

Dykes’ “financial and business acumen, honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career, make him the best person to lead our global finance function,” UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said in the statement.

UPS shares were little changed after regular trading Tuesday in New York. The Atlanta-based courier is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings July 23.

