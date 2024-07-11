Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Conduct 10-for-1 Stock Split

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., the largest publicly-traded corporate holder of Bitcoin, said it will conduct a 10-for-1 stock split to make the shares more accessible to investors and employees.

The shares have surged around 1,000% since the enterprise software company started buying Bitcoin in 2020, outpacing gains in the cryptocurrency, which is up more than 500% over the same period. The stock rose 7.7% to $1,406 as of 10 am in New York.

Michael Saylor, the chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, embarked on buying Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and alternative to holding cash. The company has amassed 226,331 Bitcoin worth about $13.3 billion.

The average price that MicroStrategy has spent on each Bitcoin is approximately $37,000, according to a company filing. Bitcoin rose about 1.9% to $58,468 on Thursday.

The split of the Class A and Class B common shares will be to holders of record as of Aug. 1. The new shares are expected to be distributed Aug. 7. MicroStrategy last split its stock in 2002.

