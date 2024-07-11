Mali Political Activities to Resume After Three-Month Suspension

(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military government has allowed political activities to resume following a three-month suspension.

The junta in April temporarily put all political activities and associations on hold and called for a national consultation to decide on a new date for elections. That was after more than 100 political parties jointly called for votes to be held, following the expiration of an initial transition period in March.

The national talks, which were boycotted by political parties, decided to push back democratic elections until 2027.

In a statement at the end of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the junta said political activities can resume.

“The suspension was motivated by the need to safeguard public order, with a view to ensure peaceful organization of the inter-Malian dialog for peace and national reconciliation throughout the country,” it said.

Following the 2020 putsch that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a retired soldier Bah Ndaw was named interim president and Assimi Goita vice president. Goita staged another coup in 2021 and has been transitional leader since then.

