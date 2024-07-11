Trump to Address Bitcoin Event in Show of Support for Crypto

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will speak at a Bitcoin conference later this month, according to the event’s organizers, an address that would highlight his growing embrace of the cryptocurrency industry.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is due to deliver his speech on July 27 on the main stage of the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, the organizers said in a statement late Wednesday.

The former president has increasingly highlighted Bitcoin on the campaign trail. He met with some miners of the digital asset last month and in a subsequent post on his Truth Social account said Bitcoin mining may be “our last line of defense against a CBDC,” referring to a central bank digital currency. He added that he wants all remaining Bitcoin to be “MADE IN THE USA!!!”

The crypto sector is trying to bolster candidates seen as favorable to digital assets, including through substantial donations to the Fairshake political action committee. That’s part of the industry’s push back after a regulatory clampdown spearheaded by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.