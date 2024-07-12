Hedge Fund Rokos’ Co-Chief Risk Officer Green Leaves Firm

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, UK, on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. UK regulators want to boost diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector by requiring firms to set targets and making clear that a bankers private behavior can be relevant to determining their suitability to work in the industry. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Dmitry Green, former chief risk officer at Rokos Capital Management, left the firm roughly six months after it hired a second person under the same title.

Rokos disclosed in a June regulatory filing that Green no longer works for the London-based money manager. After joining Rokos in 2021 as CRO, he became co-CRO in January when Rokos hired Shubham Singal to share the role.

Going forward, Singal will be sole leader of Rokos’ risk team, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. Green, who didn’t return a request for comment, is on garden leave in New York, according to his LinkedIn page.

Rokos runs one of the world’s largest macro hedge funds, with more than $17 billion of assets as of May. It has also been one of the best performing, with gains reaching 20% during the first four months of this year.

Green joined Rokos as CRO in August 2021 after holding the same or similar title at several other money management firms, according to his LinkedIn page, including Mariner Investment Group, Saba Capital Management and BlueMountain Capital.

