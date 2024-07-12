Macron Plans to Accept Premier Attal’s Resignation Next Week

Gabriel Attal, France's prime minister, prepares to greet Samdech Thipadei, Cambodia's prime minister, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron signaled he wanted fresh impetus in government by picking 34-year-old Attal as the countrys youngest prime minister in modern history. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron plans to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government early next week, paving the way for the French president to appoint a successor, people familiar with the matter said.

Attal offered to step down on Monday after Macron’s centrist group suffered defeat in the snap legislative elections, but the president asked him to remain in his post for now to maintain stability.

Franceinfo reported earlier that Attal’s resignation will be accepted following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, citing a person who attended a meeting with the president at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday.

Under French constitutional rules, the members of the outgoing administration who have won seats in the election need to resign before the new National Assembly sits for the first time next Thursday in order to put themselves forward for key roles in the parliament or take part in votes. Attal is expected to become head of his political group in the lower house.

France has been plunged into political paralysis since the ballot ended with the National Assembly split among three main factions after voters thwarted the far right’s bid to take power. The leftist New Popular Front alliance is the biggest of those, even if it remains far short of an outright majority, and has said it will propose a candidate to succeed Attal.

It is the prerogative of the president to appoint a new prime minister, but the ability of parliament to topple the government makes Macron’s choice delicate. He said on Sunday that he would wait to see the new configuration of the National Assembly before making a decision.

The government will continue to function until a new one is formed by the next prime minster, though it will have very limited powers, said Melody Mock-Gruet, a constitutional and parliamentary affairs specialist who teaches at SciencesPo university.

“Concretely it doesn’t change much, physically: it’s Attal who will continue at Matignon until the next prime minister is named,” she said, referring to the name of the building that houses the prime minister’s office.

Mock-Gruet added that a so-called resigning government can’t present legislative bills or change regulations or hold cabinet meetings. It can issue decrees that deal with day-to-day matters, she said, and its members can also vote in parliament if they were elected.

