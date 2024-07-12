SpaceX Asks FAA to Allow 25 Annual Starship Launches in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX has proposed increasing launches of its massive Starship rocket out of the company’s south Texas launch site as many as 25 times a year, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday.

SpaceX is currently authorized to launch up to five orbital launches of Starship rocket system annually, as well as conduct up to 10 landings of its Starship spacecraft and five landings of the vehicle’s massive Super Heavy booster out of the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

In addition to increasing launches, SpaceX also plans to increase landings of both Starship and Super Heavy to 25 times a year each.

The FAA, which oversees licensing of Starship launches, will hold public meetings about the proposed changes, as well as address SpaceX’s plans for upgrading the rocket.

