SpaceX Suffers Rare Failure During Starlink Satellite Launch

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX suffered a rare failure of its Falcon 9 rocket in space on Thursday, marking the first major in-flight mishap in hundreds of launches of the workhorse vehicle.

The uncrewed rocket was carrying 20 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, including 13 with the company’s new “direct to cell” capabilities that allow connection to unmodified smartphones. The satellites were still deployed but into the wrong orbit, SpaceX said Friday in a post on X.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on the social-media platform that the engine on the upper portion of the Falcon 9 failed for unknown reasons when it tried to reignite in orbit. Livestream video of the routine launch showed chunks of icy material forming on the rocket and breaking away while in space.

The company said it was able to make contact with five of the satellites and is trying to raise them using the spacecraft’s ion thruster engines, before they’re pulled down and burn up in the atmosphere. Musk joked that “unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot.”

The last major in-flight failure of a Falcon 9 rocket happened in 2015, when a vehicle carrying cargo to the International Space Station for NASA disintegrated on the climb to space. In 2016, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket also exploded during a fueling test on the launchpad before taking flight.

Despite these early incidents, SpaceX has maintained a near-perfect track record of successful Falcon 9 rocket launches for the last decade, save for some landings that missed their marks. The company boasted 96 successful Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches in 2023. This flight was SpaceX’s 70th launch of its Falcon family of rockets for 2024.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement it is requiring an investigation. The agency said a probe is designed to enhance public safety, determine the cause of the failure and identify corrective actions to avoid it happening again. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported, the agency said.

The FAA’s probe effectively means the Falcon 9 rocket is grounded until the agency determines there’s no risk to public safety. SpaceX may also need to modify its license with the FAA to incorporate any corrective measures.

The company aims to launch as many as 148 flights this year with its Falcon rocket family. At the end of July, SpaceX intends to launch a crew of four private astronauts — including billionaire Jared Isaacman — on a mission to perform the first commercial spacewalk with SpaceX’s new spacesuits.

