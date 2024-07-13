Alec Baldwin Cries in Court as Involuntary Manslaughter Case Is Dismissed

Alec Baldwin weeps in court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the involuntary manslaughter case against him is dismissed on Friday.

(Bloomberg) -- A New Mexico judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said state prosecutors showed “signs of scorching prejudice” by withholding evidence related to ammunition from the actor’s lawyers in the case over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s film Rust in 2021.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said from the bench on Friday.

Baldwin, 66, cried and covered his face with his hands as the case was dismissed, days into his criminal trial. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the ruling.

While the decision ends the criminal case against Baldwin, the actor and other producers on the film are still facing civil lawsuits filed by Hutchins’ family members and some crew members.

The shooting occurred when Baldwin was practicing a scene in the film, drawing and pointing the weapon while sitting in a church. He drew the revolver from his holster, pointed it at Hutchins and fired, according to a statement of probable cause filed by the district attorney’s office. The bullet struck Hutchins and exited her back, then struck and wounded Joel Souza, the director and writer, according to the original charges filed against Baldwin.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the set’s armorer responsible for all set firearms, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

