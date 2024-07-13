US FTC Investigates DaVita, Fresenius Medical, Politico Reports

Kidney dialysis machines in a storage room in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Saint Joseph hospital in Marseille, France, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron will present a strategy next week for the gradual ending of France's coronavirus lockdown, Le Figaro reported, citing sources it didn't identify. Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission is probing DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG over allegations that they made it hard for physicians to leave for rivals and start new businesses, Politico reported on Saturday.

The agency is examining the business models of the two companies, which are leaders in the US dialysis market, reported Politico, which cited people with knowledge of the investigations. The probe is looking into whether noncompete agreements the companies required doctors to sign hindered efforts by rivals that would make it easier for dialysis patients to be treated at home.

More than half a million Americans receive dialysis treatment. The noncompete agreements involve nephrologists, who specialize in kidney disease, according to the report.

Representatives at the FTC and Fresenius declined to comment to Politico. A DaVita spokesperson said the company is cooperating with the commission to answer its questions.

