Dubai Crown Prince Named UAE Minister of Defense in Reshuffle

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, center, at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The 2023 Dubai Air Show kicked off on Monday with high expectations of large deals, continuing the prevailing theme of this year thats seen airlines commit to huge orders.

(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, vice president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, announced that his son has been appointed the country’s deputy prime minister and defense minister as part of a government reshuffle.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, crown prince of Dubai, has taken on his first role in the national cabinet with the appointment, according to a statement on Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed had previously held the role of Defence Minister.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was also named a Deputy Prime Minister.

Popularly known as Fazza, Sheikh Hamdan has taken on an increasingly prominent role in the running of the emirate of Dubai, a city-state within the UAE, along with his brother Sheikh Maktoum.

Other cabinet roles announced as part of the reshuffle include naming Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei in the newly created role of Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

