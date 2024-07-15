Trump Media Shares Soar on Reelection Bid Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The shares of Donald Trump’s media company surged in early trading Monday after a failed assassination attack over the weekend boosted the former US president’s bid to return to the White House.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s stock climbed 67% to around $50 in premarket trading, setting the company on course to erase a 37% slump since the end of May. The shares have been volatile since debuting in March as traders responded to Trump and President Joe Biden’s shifting odds to clinch the presidential race.

Trump, who was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, saw his chances of winning a second term increase in the aftermath of the attack, according to PredictIt data.

Trump Media owns a majority stake in the operator of the social media platform Truth Social, which was launched after Trump’s ban from major sites following the 2021 Capitol riot. The remaining shares are mostly held by retail investors.

