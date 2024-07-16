Adidas Raises Forecast Amid Strong Demand for Sambas and Yeezys

Shrink-wrapped limited edition Adidas AG 'Yeezy' model trainers inside the Presented By sneaker resale store in London, U.K., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Adidas AG agreed to sell its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion), adding another well-known name to the buyers growing lineup of consumer companies.

(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG raised its profit target for the second time in three months amid soaring demand for classic sneakers like the Samba and more sales from the shrinking stockpile of Yeezy footwear.

The German sportswear company now expects to generate operating profit of around €1 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a statement. That’s up from the previous target of €700 million and in line with analyst estimates.

Second-quarter sales hit €5.82 billion, beating the €5.56 billion average analyst estimate.

Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden is trying to orchestrate another era of fast growth at Adidas and close the gap with industry leader Nike, which has struggled of late. Adidas’s net sales fell last year, hurt by the canceled partnership with the rapper and designer Ye.

Adidas has pledged to return to growth this year, with the momentum expected to accelerate in the second half as it trims inventories of Yeezy footwear and apparel in the US. Besides the Samba, Adidas has also seen strong demand for classic models, in a variety of colors, such as the Gazelle, Spezial and Campus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.