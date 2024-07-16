Blue Owl to Buy Atalaya in Deeper Expansion Into Private Credit

(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. is pushing deeper into the red-hot private credit market with a deal to buy credit manager Atalaya Capital Management, which manages more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be valued at as much as $800 million for Atalaya, which focuses on private credit and asset-based lending, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Blue Owl had more than $174 billion assets under management as of March 31.

The alternative asset manager has agreed to pay $450 million up front for Atalaya, primarily in the form of Blue Owl stock, the people said. The purchase value could swell to roughly $800 million when accounting for potential earn-out compensation in the form of equity. It’s Blue Owl’s third acquisition in recent months.

Atalaya founder Ivan Zinn will join Blue Owl as head of alternative credit, reporting to Craig Packer, Blue Owl’s co-president, the people said.

Representatives for Blue Owl and Atalaya declined to comment.

Investment firms are expanding deeper into the private-credit market, which has become a serious rival to mainstream lending as banks have faced pressure to retreat. That’s pushed the market for privately negotiated loans to new heights, and raised questions about the risks it might pose to the financial system.

Atalaya, which started in 2006, is primarily owned by its founder and employees. In 2017, Atalaya sold a minority stake to Dyal Capital Partners, which is now part of Blue Owl. Atalaya’s assets have quadrupled since then.

Burgeoning Market

The purchase pushes Blue Owl further into asset-based lending by private credit firms, which sees lenders relying on contractual cash flow generated by a defined pool of financial assets. Such financing has been increasingly gaining traction in private markets where investors are looking beyond directly negotiated loans in the hunt for more lucrative returns.

It also allows Blue Owl to double down on debt markets, yet diversify from direct loans tied to private-equity backed companies and buyouts. The majority of the $1.8 billion of fee-related revenues generated by Blue Owl in the 12 months through March came from credit.

The transaction extends a dealmaking spree at Blue Owl since April worth a total of $1.7 billion, including earn-outs. The completed takeover of Kuvare Asset Management in recent weeks added about $20 billion in assets under management, while deepening ties to the insurance industry that has long relied on credit managers to oversee funds.

The buyout of Prima Capital Advisors, completed last month, added an additional $10 billion in assets and forged a bigger presence in property investing after a 2021 agreement to buy Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

The Atalaya deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, the people said. The transaction will also add roughly 115 employees, bringing Blue Owl’s headcount to almost 1,000.

