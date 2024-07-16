‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Your Honor’ help spur record TV streaming in June

(Bloomberg) -- Americans spent more than 40 per cent of their TV time streaming movies and TV shows, the highest percentage ever for online viewing, with Netflix Inc. registering the biggest increase in market share, thanks to popular shows like Bridgerton.

Streaming viewership increased 6 per cent from May, boosting the share of overall viewing by 1.5 percentage points, according to researcher Nielsen. Broadcasting lost 1.8 points, while cable fell by 1 percentage point.

Overall TV viewing rose for the first time since January, buoyed by kids getting out of school for the summer.

Fresh programming spurred gains at Netflix, including a new season of the hit show Bridgerton and Your Honor, a drama from Paramount Global. The streaming pioneer increased its viewing 12 per cent during the month to reach 8.4 per cent market share, Nielsen said. The leader is Google’s YouTube, which edged up slightly to 9.9 per cent.

Three other streaming platforms scored double-digit viewing growth during the month, with Disney+ up 15 per cent, Fox Corp.’s Tubi up 15 per cent and Max up 11 per cent, Nielsen said. Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Walt Disney Co.’s ABC had the seven most-watched broadcast shows, led by the NBA Finals, the CNN Presidential Debate and Game 7 of the NHL championship. The debate was also the most watched show on cable. Netflix is scheduled to report quarterly results on July 18.

