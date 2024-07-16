Covid’s Summer Wave Returns But Hospitalizations Remain Low

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 cases are rising in the US, but disease experts say this isn’t cause for alarm.

That’s because the virus is getting weaker over time. Americans also have a lot of residual immunity from previous Covid infections and vaccinations, which is lessening the impact of what’s still a fast-spreading virus.

The current dominant subvariants are “very contagious” but “not more severe,” said William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. While the level of Covid remnants found in wastewater — a proxy for infections — indicate parts of the US are surpassing last summer’s surge, hospitalizations remain low.

“Our population immunity is very high,” Schaffner said. Risks remain for the elderly and some other groups, but most healthy people are fairly protected from their own prior exposures to the disease or vaccinations, he said.

This tamer Covid may be by nature’s design and point to where the virus is headed, according to Schaffner. Previous coronaviruses have gone from causing severe symptoms and high mortality rates to eventually inflicting common colds on most of the population, he said. Covid looks like it’s on a similar path.

Covid “wants to spread and killing people is a disadvantage because it stops the spread,” said Stanley Plotkin, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at University of Pennsylvania and consultant to vaccine manufacturers. “The virus is doing what it likes to do, which is infect as many people as possible.”

Plotkin said he expects Covid to become more like rhinoviruses, which cause the common cold. It will come and go and cause outbreaks, but won’t be as dangerous, he said.

Weekly Covid hospitalization rates were around 2 cases per 100,000 people at the end of June, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate has crept up, but it’s still far below the winter peak of 7.7 per 100,000 people at the end of December 2023.

Omicron Dominance

These milder subvariants of omicron started spreading in April and now account for more than 60% of cases nationwide, according to the CDC. While there have been numerous variants identified since the onset of Covid, Omicron, which arrived in 2021, and its descendants have become the dominant version.

This less severe version of Covid is likely to make it harder to convince people to get vaccinated, which doesn’t bode well for vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc. About a quarter of adults received the updated vaccine released in September.

One potential solution is to pair the Covid shot with the flu vaccine because nearly half of Americans get that one. Another strategy that’s been suggested is releasing a new shot before September, when they have traditionally debuted, to boost demand.

Analysis of Covid became more difficult after the US ended a mandate on May 1 for hospitals to report data. Cities and states are increasingly analyzing wastewater to monitor Covid.

That data showed a recent surge starting about two months ago, especially in the western US, according to the CDC. The jump in cases includes Xavier Becerra, secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. He tested positive on Tuesday, HHS said.

This jump follows a similar pattern of Covid cases peaking during the summer and winter, and this bump looks less severe, Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari wrote in a recent research note. “Early signs seem to suggest a more mild season.”

