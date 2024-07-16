JPMorgan Executive Leaves to Join Wealth Tech Platform as CIO

A sign for Wall Street and American flags in New York, U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ankit Misra is leaving the firm to join wealth tech platform Collective Liquidity as its chief investment officer.

Misra, who will be based in New York, will oversee the fund’s investments and will also manage the development of its proprietary valuation technology, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Misra joined JPMorgan in its London office in 2013 and was most recently the bank’s executive director of strategic investments focusing on financial technology and enterprise technology companies. Prior to that, Misra worked at Blackstone Inc. and McKinsey & Co.

Collective Liquidity allows employees of late-stage private growth companies and institutional investors to trade shares of a portfolio of startups with valuations of more than $1 billion. It also offers the employees of those companies financial tools to manage their wealth.

The company raised $12 million in its series A funding round last year, according to a statement at the time.

