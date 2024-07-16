Trump Media slides as Yorkville deal may add to share dilution

The Truth Social app on a smartphone arranged in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trumps media business in a Friday vote. That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market, reported the AP. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Investors backing Donald Trump’s media startup may see their stake diluted after the company registered 38 million shares as part of a financing pact with Yorkville Advisors.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. sank 9.1% before Tuesday’s open, giving back a chunk of a 31% gain logged Monday after a failed assassination attempt on the former president over the weekend boosted momentum for the so-called Trump trade across markets.

The registration starts the clock on the potential dilution of existing shareholders related to the deal, which allows Yorkville to buy as much as US$2.5 billion of stock from the owner of Truth Social at a discount. The company has the right but not an obligation to sell the shares, which could come as early as Tuesday, a filing shows.

As part of the pact, Yorkville would get a 2.75% discount of the market price over a one- or three-day period. Yorkville was paid $25,000 and was slated to receive 200,000 common shares as part of the deal. EF Hutton LLC, the banker on the deal, was to be issued 125,000 shares as part of the pact within one business day.

