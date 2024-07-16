Trump Media Taps Obscure SPAC-Friendly New Jersey Fund for Cash

(Bloomberg) -- A little-known New Jersey investment manager that focuses on financing micro-cap and small-cap companies has found its most high-profile deal: Donald Trump’s media startup.

Yorkville Advisors, which operates out of Mountainside, about an hour’s drive from Wall Street, recently inked an agreement with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. that could raise $2.5 billion for the former president’s company. The owner of Truth Social registered 38 million shares late Monday as part of the pact, according to a filing.

The deal is a classic Yorkville arrangement. It’s set to provide much-needed funds to a company that went public by merging with a blank-check vehicle. Yorkville has previously backed clients in cash-burning sectors such as electric vehicles, and has worked with a handful of high-profile companies whose stock has fluctuated wildly, such as VinFast Auto Ltd., and even a few like Lordstown Motors that have crashed.

As part of the pact, known as a standby equity purchase agreement, Trump Media has the right but not the obligation to sell shares to Yorkville to raise money for working capital and general purposes. In return for signing up, Yorkville gets 200,000 common shares — worth $7.4 million based on Tuesday’s trading, after an 8.5% decline trimmed Trump Media’s weekly gains.

Yorkville has participated in countless deals that involve so-called de-SPACs, where a private firm goes public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. The New Jersey firm inked an agreement in 2023 with VinFast Auto after the Vietnamese EV maker’s shares sank more than 90% in eight weeks, in a meme-stock-like rapid rise and fall. For MSP Recovery Inc., a January 2023 purchase agreement with Yorkville pre-dated a 99% stock plunge, while Nutex Health Inc. has wiped out more than 95% of its value since an April 2023 pact with Yorkville.

Other companies Yorkville has worked with include beaten-down EV firms Canoo Inc., Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Yorkville also participated in funding Lordstown and Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., which are among the growing number of de-SPACs that have gone bankrupt.

Representatives for Trump Media and Yorkville Advisors didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.

High Flying De-SPACs

Trump Media’s stock is among the best performing of the hundreds of companies to go public through SPAC deals, attracting swathes of retail traders who tout the company across social media platforms including Truth Social, Reddit and X. It has been volatile since going public in March, trading around $37 per share Tuesday, after hitting an intraday peak of $79.38 in its debut before tumbling to $22.55 three weeks later.

Trump’s fan base hasn’t greatly helped the company’s bottom line, however. Trump Media brought in less than $1 million in revenue in the three months to March 31 and posted a net loss of $328 million.

The Yorkville pact was announced in-line with a Trump Media agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of WorldConnect Technologies LLC, a tiny firm that Trump Media said will serve a role in its content delivery network technology. The deal could close as soon as this month, the filing showed.

The terms of Trump Media’s pact with Yorkville enable the owner of Truth Social to sell as much as $2.5 billion of stock at a 2.75% discount to the market price over a one- or three-day period. The share sales could come as early as Tuesday, the filing shows.

Yorkville was paid $25,000 and was slated to receive 200,000 common shares as part of the deal — worth $7.4 million based on Tuesday’s share price. That’s more lucrative, on paper, than its deal with VinFast, which was set to give it 800,000 shares that carried a roughly $4.6 million value when the terms were announced in October.

