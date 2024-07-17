Air Canada court ruling sees ex-maintenance workers aim for $100M in compensation

Robert Kokonis, founder and managing director at AirTrav, joins BNN Bloomberg evaluating short interest in Air Canada.

MONTREAL — Lawyers say Air Canada could have to pay more than $100 million in compensation to workers who lost their jobs at maintenance centres more than a decade ago. This week, the judge decided on a formula to calculate lost wages and other damages for the 2,200 former employees of the shuttered plants, located in Montreal, Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont.

Air Canada has filed an appeal, which has not yet been heard.

Elodie Drolet-French, a lawyer representing the workers in their class action, says the compensation will likely top $100 million — at least $45,400 per employee — though she qualifies that the total is tough to gauge.

Air Canada spokesman Christophe Hennebelle calls the projections “pure speculation,” noting that the calculation method did not name a final compensation amount.

