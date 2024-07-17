Allianz Is Said to Make Offer for Singapore’s Income Insurance

Crowds by the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Singapore is scheduled to announce its second quarter advanced gross domestic product (GDP) estimate on July 14, 2022. Singapore is scheduled to release second quarter advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates on July 14. Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is considering making an offer to buy up to 51% of Singapore-based Income Insurance Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

A deal involving Europe’s biggest insurer could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Representatives for Allianz and Income Insurance didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News reported in June that Allianz and Income Insurance were in talks about a possible tie-up.

Income Insurance was founded in 1970 and has about 1.7 million customers in Singapore. It is designated as one of the country’s four systemically important insurers.

