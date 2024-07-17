Canada Pension names its second chief risk officer in 18 months

(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board moved Priti Singh to chief risk officer, replacing a former BlackRock Inc. executive who had been in the role for only a year and a half.

Singh is taking over immediately from Kristen Walters, who was appointed in January of last year. CPPIB, Canada’s largest pension manager, made the decision two years ago to split the risk role from the chief financial officer’s job.

“After more than 30 years in risk management, Kristen Walters will be leaving CPP Investments to be closer to home,” the Toronto-based fund said in a statement Wednesday. “Walters has made a significant contribution in establishing the CRO role as a standalone function and setting the enterprise risk strategy and we thank her for her service to CPP Investments.”

A spokesperson for the $632 billion (US$462 billion) fund declined to comment further.

In addition to BlackRock, Walters previously worked at Natixis Investment Managers and Pacific Investment Management Co., according to her Linkedin profile.

The Canadian fund elevated Heather Tobin to its executive team, asking her to run capital markets and factor investing activities in place of Singh. Tobin’s promotion “demonstrates the bench strength we continue to cultivate throughout the organization,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in the statement.

CPPIB reported an 8% net return for the fiscal year that ended March 31.