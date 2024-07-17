Disney Leads 2024 Emmy Race With Three Most-Nominated Shows

The Disney store in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, US, on Friday, March 29, 2024. Billionaire activist Nelson Peltzs efforts to gain board seats at Walt Disney Co. will be decided at the companys April 3 annual meeting. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. leads the race for the 2024 Emmy Awards, with three shows from the entertainment giant’s Hulu and FX divisions capturing the most nominations for TV’s most-prestigious honors.

Shogun, the miniseries about feudal Japan from FX, garnered 25 nominations, including one for best drama, the Television Academy announced Wednesday in Hollywood.

The Bear, an FX/Hulu series about the angst-ridden staff of a restaurant, came in second place with 23 nominations, including one for best comedy. Only Murders in the Building, another Hulu series featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, grabbed 21 nominations.

The nominations marked a big moment for Disney, putting the company in a good position to have one or more of its programs crowned the year’s best in TV.

HBO, part of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., and Netflix Inc., perennial leaders in the Emmys, each captured nominations in the best-drama category and will also compete for awards in the best anthology or limited series category.

The Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 15 and carried on Disney’s ABC network.

