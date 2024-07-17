Ether ETF Battle for Supremacy Ignites as Firms Reveal Fund Fees

(Bloomberg) -- The battle for potential Ether ETF assets is already underway — even as the funds have yet to launch.

Issuers including BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco and Bitwise on Wednesday submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining how much they would charge for their respective Ether ETFs, which would directly hold the second-largest cryptocurrency. The filings came in anticipation of the funds debuting as early as next week; the firms are still awaiting a final required signoff from the regulator.

BlackRock said it would charge 0.25% for its yet-to-launch product, though it’s issuing a reduction for the first 12 months or $2.5 billion gathered in assets. Fidelity said it would also charge 0.25%, though it, too, is waiving it through the end of the year. The company didn’t impose a limit on assets. Crypto-native 21Shares and Bitwise are asking for 0.21% and 0.2%, respectively, with sweeteners attached as well.

All in all, the proposed fees run from as low as 0.19% as put forward by Franklin, to 2.5% for Grayscale, which is looking to convert an existing fund into an Ether ETF while also potentially debuting another version with a lower expense ratio.

“Seven of the 10 ETFs launching are coming out with fee waivers, some waiving the fee completely anywhere from six months to 10 months,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. “This just shows how competitive these issuers expect things to be — and it’s going to be a battle to raise assets.”

Seyffart added that many of the issuers in the Ether race had already been put through a similar wringer with their Bitcoin funds, which launched earlier this year. Those ETFs debuted to much fanfare in January and have garnered a net $16.5 billion in flows collectively, data compiled by Bloomberg show. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, which trades under the ticker IBIT, has been the standout, with around $21 billion in assets currently.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.