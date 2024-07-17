Here Are the Obesity Drug Hopefuls Vying to Unseat Ozempic, Zepbound

(Bloomberg) -- Insatiable demand for weight-loss drugs has made the market so feverish that any positive mention of a potential obesity therapy can send a company’s stock surging — even if those treatments may still be years away.

Shares of Roche Holding AG jumped on Wednesday after an experimental pill showed meaningful weight reduction in an early-stage study among obesity patients.

The Swiss company is competing with the likes of Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and AstraZeneca Plc to develop needle-free alternatives to the injected weight-loss drugs that have taken the market by storm — Wegovy from Novo Nordisk A/S and Zepbound from Lilly.

The potential size of the obesity drug market helps explain the excitement: Analysts at Goldman Sachs in May lifted their forecast, saying sales could hit $130 billion by 2030, up from a previous $100 billion. Optimism over soaring sales has driven Novo Nordisk’s market capitalization above $600 billion, reinforcing its position as Europe’s most valuable listed company. Lilly’s shares have more than doubled in the past 12 months.

Novo blazed a trail with drugs that mimic the glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, hormone that the body naturally releases after a meal. Lilly’s Zepbound imitates both GLP-1 and another gut hormone, GIP, and led to even more weight loss than Wegovy in some clinical trials.

There are multiple drug candidates waiting in the wings that could disrupt that duopoly in the future. Here’s a look some of the most promising projects:

Roche

Roche reported favorable early results for its experimental oral medication, CT-996. Trial participants who took the drug once a day for four weeks lost on average more than 7% of their starting weight, compared with a little over 1% weight loss in patients who received a placebo. Roche also reported positive early results in May from a shot that works in a similar way as Lilly’s Zepbound.

Amgen

Amgen Inc.’s shares surged earlier this year after it said it was encouraged by results from a study of its two-part drug MariTide. The treatment, which includes an antibody-drug conjugate, works differently from Wegovy or Zepbound and is taken monthly, rather than weekly. An early study showed patients lost as much as 14.5% of their body weight in 12 weeks.

Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Zealand Pharma A/S are collaborating on a weekly obesity shot that mimics the blood sugar-regulating hormone glucagon as well as GLP-1. Boehringer is testing the drug, known as survodutide, for liver disease, with promising mid-stage results this year, as well as in obesity.

Zealand is also testing a separate experimental drug called petrelintide that targets obesity via amylin, a hormone released by the pancreas together with insulin. Patients on the highest dose of the drug lost an average of 8.6% of their body weight over 16 weeks.

Viking Therapeutics

La Jolla, California-based Viking Therapeutics Inc. is developing both a weight-loss pill and a shot. An early study of the pill showed that patients lost an average of 3.3% of their body weight in 28 days compared with a placebo; another study of the injection showed patients lost as much as 14.7% of their weight in 13 weeks. The shot has completed phase 2 studies, while the pill is being moved into mid-stage trials.

Altimmune

Altimmune Inc.’s drug pemvidutide combines GLP-1 with a hormone called glucagon and has shown it can help patients lose as much weight as Wegovy. It also minimized muscle decline, a side effect of weight-loss shots, in a mid-stage trial. The company is meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration in the second half of the year to chart a path forward.

Structure Therapeutics

Results from a mid-stage trial of Structure Therapeutics Inc. oral weight-loss drug, GSBR-1290, patients lost more than 6% of their body weight in 12 weeks. In another early-stage study that explored whether the drug could be taken as a tablet rather than a capsule, patients lost almost 7% of their body weight over the same time.

AstraZeneca/Eccogene

AstraZeneca Plc is developing an experimental obesity pill with Chinese biotech Eccogene that it said could be potentially cheaper than current blockbuster shots. Known only as ECC5004, the oral pill is in early stage trials and is “many years from market,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Murphy and Sam Fazeli.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. is moving forward with a weight-loss pill after reporting long-awaited results from a 20-person study. The drug previously ran into trouble because of side effects. In the new study, Pfizer tested four versions of the treatment as a once-daily pill instead of twice-daily, a regime that was discontinued last year after studies showed high rates of side effects like nausea and vomiting.

