Mark Cuban’s Firm to Import Syphilis Drug Amid US Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- US health authorities are allowing Mark Cuban’s drug venture to import a syphilis treatment as a national shortage of the medication persists and cases of the deadly disease soar.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is distributing the medication, a form of penicillin made by Portugal-based Laboratorios Atral SA, according to a letter posted today on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Health officials are especially concerned about the shortage because syphilis infections are skyrocketing. In 2022, the last year for which data are available, cases were the highest they’ve been since 1950. The government set up a task force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief medical officer called the situation “heartbreaking.”

The drug, penicillin G benzathine, has been in short supply since April of last year, forcing health care providers to treat some patients using an alternative antibiotic that is less convenient, since it requires weeks of pills.

Syphilis, a bacterial infection that can damage the heart, brain and other organs, is particularly dangerous for fetuses, often causing miscarriage or stillbirth. Penicillin G benzathine is the only drug that can prevent syphilis from passing from a pregnant woman to a fetus.

Pfizer Inc. makes the only FDA-approved form of the drug, and the company expects the supply limitations will last through the end of the year, according to the FDA. Pfizer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Availability of Pfizer’s drug is increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last month, the agency wrote that supply is “improving” and health-care providers should consider using it for all patients instead of prioritizing pregnant people, which it had earlier advised.

The FDA previously authorized importation of a version of the drug made by a French company in January.

