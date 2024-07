The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing statements that Boeing Co. made about its safety practices following a near-tragic January accident aboard one of its 737 Max 9 planes. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Patrick Orlando, the former chief executive of the blank-check firm that helped bring Donald Trump’s social media company public.

The SEC said in federal court Wednesday that Orlando broke securities rules by issuing false and misleading statements while he led Digital World Acquisition Corp.

