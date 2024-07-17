Sixth Street Hires Senior JPMorgan Investment Banker as CFO

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Feldman, a global chair of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank after more than 30 years to join the $75 billion asset manager Sixth Street.

Feldman, who’s based in New York, will join Sixth Street as a partner in the newly created role of chief financial officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

He has held several senior positions at JPMorgan and was a member of the executive committee. Feldman founded the firm’s specialty finance practice and “effectively created alternative asset management banking on Wall Street,” according to an internal memo JPMorgan sent about his departure.

The memo noted that he served as an adviser on historic transactions, including the government bailouts of American International Group Inc., known as AIG, and Freddie Mac, as well as the dissolution of GE Capital. He advised companies on hundreds of billions of dollars in mergers and acquisitions transactions, according to the memo.

“Mark’s impact cannot be overstated,” the firm said in the memo.

Feldman was also a member of the firm’s balance sheet committee for financial institutions and its fairness opinion committee. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Semafor reported on Feldman’s hiring earlier.

(Updates with committee memberships in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.