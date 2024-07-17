Video-Game Firm Started by Congressman Debuts Pickleball Title

(Bloomberg) -- FarSight Studios, a video-game company founded by Congressman Jay Obernolte, has introduced what it says is the first officially licensed pickleball title.

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 costs $50 and is available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, with a Nintendo Switch release to follow, the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The studio worked with the Professional Pickleball Association, one of several pickleball organizations.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that’s like a hybrid of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, has spawned new leagues, tournaments and professional tours. Nintendo Co. already offers Pickleball Smash, a $40 game based on the sport that’s not tied to a specific league.

FarSight Studios, based in Big Bear Lake, California, was started by Obernolte in 1988 with a focus on family friendly games. Obernolte, a Republican, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2020. He previously served as a state assemblyman and mayor. The company makes other sports-related titles including PBA Pro Bowling 2023 and ACL Pro Cornhole.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.