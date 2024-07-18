Abbott Weighs Halting Specialized Baby Formula Tied to Lawsuits

(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories is considering pulling infant formula designed for premature babies off the market, Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said, amid investor concerns about lawsuits over its safety.

The fortified formula, designed for fragile infants under medical supervision, drew fire after claims that the company didn’t properly warn parents about its dangers. Attorneys accused Abbott of failing to disclose that it could increase the risk of potentially deadly intestinal damage earlier this month at a trial in Missouri.

The specialty products generate sales of just $9 million annually for Abbott, Ford told investors on a call after the company’s release of second-quarter earnings. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, the maker of best-selling formula Enfamil, lost a similar lawsuit in March, with the jury awarding a mother $60 million in damages following the death of her premature baby.

“The decision to pull a product is not an easy one,” Ford said. But if the legal system doesn’t take into account the perspective of doctors treating the infants, “then yeah, we have to think about at least what is the implication of removing a product,” he said.

Ford called on public health officials and others concerned about premature babies to “take action,” though he didn’t specify what could be done. The company declined to answer additional questions or make Ford available.

Growing Lawsuits

Abbott, which makes Similac, and Reckitt are facing more than 1,000 suits in US courts that the cow’s-milk-based products could increase the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis, the destruction of the intestines that can be deadly for premature infants. Bloomberg Intelligence expects about 3,000 cases to be filed, with manufacturers facing as much as $1.5 billion in potential exposure.

The lawsuits have been weighing on Abbott, which has fallen 16% since the day before the Reckitt decision. The shares were down as much as 4.8% on Thursday in New York after the company reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its full year guidance.

Pulling the products could worsen the company’s standing in the court cases that are currently underway, though it would limit the long-term liability by averting future lawsuits, according to attorneys who aren’t involved in the litigation.

“I don’t see the downside of them pulling this product off the market — especially if it’s only generating $9 million a year in sales,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who teaches about mass-tort law. “It would put a fence around the litigation, and every company who faces mass-tort liability wants that.”

It also makes the chance of a settlement more feasible, said Lynn Baker, a University of Texas professor who teaches product liability law. The company will know how many suits are in the litigation’s universe and have a better chance to resolve them all, Baker said.

Premature babies are at highest risk of developing the life-threatening intestinal illness that occurs when tissue in the colon becomes inflamed and starts to die. Doctors aren’t exactly sure what causes it, which makes prevention difficult.

“Abbott can point to multiple medical problems the plaintiff had that were risk factors for her injury,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Holly Froum said in a note. “It should arguably be an easier case than others for Abbott to win.”

However, if Abbott loses the case, it could signal trouble in future trials, Froum said. The jury’s verdict could come by early August.

“Plaintiff lawyers are advancing a theory that is without merit or scientific support,” Ford said on the call with investors. “If these products were no longer available, physicians would be deprived of a vital food that is needed in the NICU.”

The case currently being tried is Gill v. Abbott, 2322-CC01251, Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis).

--With assistance from Anne Cronin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.