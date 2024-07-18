Hasbro Names Microsoft’s John Hight to Lead Wizards Division

(Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc. appointed veteran video-game executive John Hight as president of its Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming division, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Hight, who previously ran Microsoft Corp.’s World of Warcraft franchise, will oversee Hasbro’s network of gaming studios and digital licensing agreements. He will also lead strategy for Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Digital games have become an important part of the product lineup at Hasbro, generating 42% of the company’s revenue in the first quarter. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company also produces classic toys like Nerf and Play-Doh.

In April, Hasbro reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates in a promising sign for the company’s turnaround efforts. Revenue at the Wizards and digital gaming division increased 7% in the quarter, driven by an increase in online licensing behind Baldur’s Gate 3 and Monopoly Go!

Hight succeeds Cynthia Williams, who ran the unit until April, when she left to become chief executive officer of Funko Inc.

Hasbro and rival Mattel Inc. report second-quarter earnings next week.

