Meta Explores Multibillion-Euro Stake in Ray-Ban Maker, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has explored a multibillion euro investment into the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, the FT reported Thursday, as the Facebook owner intensifies its push to develop smart glasses.

Meta, which has collaborated with EssilorLuxottica SA on Ray Ban-Meta smart glasses, is considering a small stake in the luxury eyewear group, the FT said, citing unidentified people familiar with the plan. There is no guarantee that any investment will take place, the people said.

Meta and EssilorLuxottica declined to comment to the FT.

Meta, along with other major technology companies, is exploring novel ways to keep users loyal and engaged. Snap Inc. has been experimenting with mixed-reality spectacles for years, while Apple Inc. released the Vision Pro headset earlier this year. As yet, users have not adopted these technologies en masse.

