Musk’s Starlink Cleared for Operating License in South Sudan

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been cleared for a license to operate its Starlink satellite internet service in the conflict-ridden East African nation of South Sudan.

The license was “recently” approved, Bank of South Sudan Governor James Alic Garang said in a prepared remarks sent by his office to Bloomberg on Thursday. Garang’s office didn’t provide any further detail on the timing of the license and when it takes effect.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Musk-led company is now shopping for an official distributor to sell its terminals, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The oil-producing East African nation has been beset by conflict since it seceded from its northern neighbor Sudan in 2011.

A Bloomberg investigation in March revealed wide-spanning examples of Starlink kits being traded and activated illegally or without government clearance in some countries, including Sudan. Fighting in South Sudan has also been increasing as a result of the unrest in Sudan, as refugees cross the borders and place more strain on limited resources, lacking infrastructure and adding to the nation’s joblessness.

South Sudan has very low mobile penetration, with only 3.97 million mobile connections, according to London-based GSMA. Access to Musk’s broadband service could help ease the burden for citizens to connect to the internet.

