Netflix Adds 8 Million Customers; Forecast Worries Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. extended its lead over the streaming competition, adding 8.05 million customers in the second quarter, but a cautious forecast sent the shares lower in extended trading.

The subscriber results, announced in a shareholder letter Thursday, topped expectations in every region around the world and included 2.8 million new customers in the Asia-Pacific. Analysts expected a total of 4.87 million on average.

The company’s crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an advertising-supported subscriber plan propelled Netflix to its second-best first half, trailing only the pandemic-fueled boom in 2020. The less-expensive plan with ads accounted for almost half of new sign-ups last quarter in markets where it’s offered, and the company said it will be large enough to appeal to major sponsors next year.

This quarter, Netflix expects to deliver earnings of $5.10 a share, higher than Wall Street estimates, on sales of $9.73 billion, which is slightly less than forecast. The company said subscriber gains will trail last year’s 8.76 million, while analysts forecast 5.18 million.

Netflix’s surge in growth has occurred while most of its competitors have slowed down, struggling to attract customers and pay for new shows. The service’s share of total TV viewing in the US climbed to more than 8% in the most recent month, more than double any other paid streaming service, according to Nielsen data. Netflix delivered a number of major hits last quarter, including a new season of Bridgerton, the surprise hit Baby Reindeer and the French movie Under Paris.

“The challenge for so many of our competitors is that while they are investing heavily in premium content, it’s generating relatively small viewing on their streaming services,” the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

For the second quarter, Netflix said, earnings rose 48% to $4.88 a share, beating estimates of $4.74. Revenue increased 17% to $9.56 billion, slightly exceeding projections. It ended the quarter with 277.7 million customers worldwide.

Shares of Netflix were down more than 2% in extended trading at 4:22 p.m. in New York. Bullish investors have been pushing the stock back toward the all-time closing high of more than $690 that they reached in November 2021.

Netflix plans to stop reporting subscriber numbers next year, which many analysts interpreted as a bad sign about their growth going forward.

Yet the company, which has added more than 17 million customers this year, struck a confident tone Thursday, raising its full-year estimate for profit margins.

Management is increasing the company’s investment in video games, with plans to release one new title every month. It will make a Squid Game-inspired video game later this year timed to the debut of the second season of that show.

(Updates with shares in eighth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.