Nokia Sales Miss Estimates as 5G Equipment Market Slump Persists

A logo in a window of the Nokia Oyj headquarters in Espoo, Finland, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Nokia Oyj plans to cut as many as 14,000 jobs, or 16% of its workforce, as a dearth of investment in fifth-generation mobile infrastructure forces it to take cost-cutting measures. Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj sales missed analyst estimates in the second quarter, as low investment in mobile network upgrades continues to hobble the 5G equipment market.

Net sales declined 18% to €4.47 billion ($4.9 billion) in the quarter from a year earlier, the Espoo, Finland-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares to an average €4.76 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The weak telecom equipment market has pushed Nokia to make major changes to its network infrastructure division, such as a $2.3 billion bet on artificial intelligence-driven demand for date center services with the purchase of Infinera last month. It also plans to sell its underwater sea cable business to the French government. Nokia Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in April first quarter sales were a low point and volumes would pick up from there.

“The market dynamic remains challenging as operators continue to be cautious,” Lundmark said in the statement. “We look forward to a meaningful improvement in net sales in the second half.”

Nokia and its Nordic competitor Ericsson AB have faced a dismal telecom equipment market for years with few signs that mobile operators are going to invest big in 5G equipment anytime soon. Both companies have slashed thousands of jobs in the last year and streamlined operations to save costs.

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm said in an earnings statement last week that the market will remain challenging this year. Ericsson beat out Nokia for an $14 billion network deal with US operator AT&T Inc. late last year.

​​Nokia shares have risen 17% so far this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.