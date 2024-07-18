UK Covid Inquiry Finds Severe Flaws in Emergency Preparations

Paramedics push a patient trolley towards an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in London, U.K., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The U.K. sent 200 armed forces personnel into hospitals in London to help relieve staff shortages due to a surge in the omicron Covid-19 variant.

(Bloomberg) -- The UK needs to radically and urgently overhaul its preparations for civil emergencies following the failure of its pre-pandemic systems, the first report of the Covid-19 inquiry has found.

Britain needs a new independent statutory body with responsibility for such emergencies, and a country-wide pandemic response exercise should be held at least every three years, according to a new report from the inquiry’s chair, retired judge Heather Hallett.

Her report found that the government’s planning “failed their citizens,” with some of the human and financial cost potentially being avoidable if Britain had been better prepared.

The inquiry, which is the one of the biggest in British history, has already taken evidence from former prime ministers Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Hallett is investigating the UK’s response to the Covid pandemic and providing recommendations to ensure the country is better prepared for the next health crisis. Thursday’s report is focused on how prepared the country was for a pandemic, with future reports set to assess various aspects of the pandemic response, including the test and trace system.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.