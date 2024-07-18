Warner Weighs Splitting Streaming, Studio Arms From TV, FT Says

The Max website on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Independent film company A24 will run its new movies exclusively on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s Max and HBO cable networks. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros Discovery Inc. is considering splitting its streaming and studio businesses from legacy TV, one of several options intended to boost its share price, the Financial Times reported.

Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is pondering a split among other options such as a sale of assets, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Executives are discussing spinning out the Warner Bros movie studio and Max streaming service into a new company free of the company’s current $39 billion debt load, the FT said.

Warner Bros., the parent of CNN, HBO and other channels, in May reported quarterly sales and profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it wrestled with lower TV ad sales and poor performance of video games.

Representatives for the company weren’t immediately available for comment after regular business hours.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.