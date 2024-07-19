Artiva Shares Jump 30% After Upsized $167 Million US IPO

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 06: A doctor shows on a computer screen a positive result of monkeypox test at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Europe is at the centre of the monkeypox virus outbreak, the World Health Organisation reported 780 confirmed cases with Britain, Spain and Portugal reporting the largest numbers of patients. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. shares jumped 30% in the company’s trading debut after raising $167 million in an expanded initial public offering.

Shares of the clinical stage biotechnology company, backed by South Korea’s Green Cross Corp., traded at $15.58 apiece as of 1pm on Friday in New York. Artiva sold almost 14 million shares Thursday for $12 per share, after marketing 8.7 million of them for $14 to $16 each.

The trading gives San Diego-based Artiva a market value of $274 million.

The company focuses on developing so-called natural killer cell-based therapies for patients suffering from devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, the filings show. Its lead product candidate, AlloNK, is currently being evaluated in combination with B-cell targeted mAbs in patients with those conditions, according to the filing.

Artiva had a net loss of $29 million on revenue of $33.5 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $59 million on revenue of $4.9 million a year earlier, according to the filings.

GC Corp.’s affiliates were set to remain the largest shareholder with 13.5% beneficial ownership after the offering, the filings show.

The offering was led by Jefferies Financial Group Inc., TD Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Wedbush PacGrow and Needham & Co. The company’s shares trade the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ARTV.

