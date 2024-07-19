Augmented-Reality Startup Magic Leap Cuts Sales, Marketing Teams

An attendee wears a Magic Leap Inc. 2 augmented reality (AR) headset on day two of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The annual flagship mobile industry and technology event runs from Feb. 27 to March 2.

(Bloomberg) -- Magic Leap Inc., the once-vaunted augmented reality startup, cut about 75 jobs on Thursday, including its entire sales and marketing departments, according to two people familiar with the matter.

It’s the latest grim moment in a stunning fall from grace for the company, which was once one of the hottest upstarts in tech, and that just a few years ago raised $3.5 billion.

Founded in 2010, Magic Leap initially planned to build an augmented reality headset that could serve as a commercial device for consumers, but its first product in 2018 was a flop. It then narrowed its vision to focus primarily on business uses, and Thursday’s layoffs come amid yet another business pivot toward technology licensing.

The people who detailed the job cuts asked not to be named discussing private business matters. They said the struggling company’s path forward has become even more uncertain in recent months.

The people said that this spring the Plantation, Florida-based company told employees it was re-organizing to focus less on selling its headsets to business customers, and that it would instead look to license its optics technology — the lenses that allow AR headsets to display digital objects in the real world.

It’s not clear whether the company has yet made any such deals. Magic Leap did announce a partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google in late May, without sharing many details. Google, which has invested in Magic Leap previously, has in the past attempted to establish itself as a leader in augmented reality, but has more recently been less aggressive than rivals like Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

One of the people familiar with the situation said the negotiations represented a last-ditch attempt by Magic Leap’s executives to salvage its remaining value.

Magic Leap and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The other person familiar with the job cuts said the company is giving laid-off employees two months of severance pay and is requiring them to sign NDAs. They said the layoffs came “out of left field,” but added that things have felt uncertain for months.

Magic Leap cut about 1,000 workers, or roughly half its workforce, in 2020. It’s unclear how many employees it has today.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.