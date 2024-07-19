Centerview Hires Lazard’s Night for Activism Defense

A sign for Wall Street and American flags in New York, U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Centerview Partners has hired Kathryn Hembree Night from Lazard Inc. for its activism defense business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Night, a managing director focused on activism defense and corporate governance, will start after a period of leave, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for Lazard and Centerview declined to comment.

Peter Orszag, who took over as chief executive of Lazard in 2023, has a plan to expand the number of managing directors at the firm by 10 year amid a goal to double revenue by 2030. Lazard has already appointed at least nine managing directors this year.

Night joined Lazard in 2019 from PJT Camberview. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to her LinkedIn profile.

(Adds detail on Lazard hires in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.