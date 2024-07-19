CrowdStrike CEO says fix for global outage has been deployed

(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer said that the company has identified the update that crashed Windows systems around the globe and that “a fix has been deployed.”

On Friday, McDonald’s Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and the LSE Group were among the major companies to disclose a variety of issues with communications to customer service. KLM said it was suspending most flights because of a global computer outage. They were among the more prominent global corporations to report issues with their operations.