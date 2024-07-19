CrowdStrike CEO says fix for global outage has been deployed

(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer said that the company has identified the update that crashed Windows systems around the globe and that “a fix has been deployed.”
On Friday, McDonald’s Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and the LSE Group were among the major companies to disclose a variety of issues with communications to customer service. KLM said it was suspending most flights because of a global computer outage. They were among the more prominent global corporations to report issues with their operations.
CrowdStrike had warned customers that its Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring product was causing Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash. It coincided with disruptions of Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, and the resulting IT outage hobbled businesses across the globe.
On Friday, McDonald’s Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and the LSE Group were among the major companies to disclose a variety of issues with communications to customer service. KLM said it was suspending most flights because of a global computer outage. They were among the more prominent global corporations to report issues with their operations.
CrowdStrike shares fell 16 per cent in premarket trading before New York exchanges opened on Friday.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.