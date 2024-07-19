CrowdStrike Crash Forces Manual Reboot of Computers Around World

A Delta Airlines kiosk displays a message that reads "It looks like Windows didn't load correctly" as travelers wait in line at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Airlines around the world experienced disruption on an unprecedented scale after a widespread global computer outage grounded planes and created chaos at airports.

(Bloomberg) -- All Windows computers affected by a global IT failure on Friday will need to be manually rebooted, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., the cybersecurity company responsible for the outage, said in a statement on Friday.

“It was a content bug, or update, that we sent out and we’ve identified, and that we’ve rolled back,” Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz added in an interview with CNBC. He apologized to customers, and said some systems would take a few hours to come back online while others would take longer.

“There could be some manual steps involved, and we’re looking at ways to be able to automate those manual steps,” he said.

In one communication to a customer reviewed by Bloomberg News, CrowdStrike’s technical support team advised that rebooting the affected system up to 15 times may be required.

The massive outage stemmed from a botched software update by CrowdStrike, which began rolling out a fix on Friday morning. The incident has wrought chaos across a wide range of businesses, including airlines, banks and healthcare systems. A growing list of companies have begun disclosing impacts, including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. CrowdStrike shares have dropped as much as 15%.

“A lot of organizations are having to go machine by machine by machine to fix it,” said Allan Liska, a threat analyst at Recorded Future Inc. “The central administrative service is down. Now, there’s a manual intervention.”

To make matters worse, Microsoft on Friday reported an apparently unrelated problem with its Azure cloud service.

--With assistance from Ed Ludlow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.